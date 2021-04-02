Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis predicts Bucs will win Super Bowl LV

The Florida governor reflected on growing up as a Bucs fan in the Tampa Bay area.

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Bay fans can't wait to see the Bucs make history in Super Bowl LV this weekend, including our governor.

In a video, Gov. Ron DeSantis wished the Tampa Bay Buccaneers luck ahead of the big game as he reflects on growing up as a fan.

"I was a kid growing up in the Tampa Bay area rooting for them when they wore the orange uniforms and used to lose a lot of games," DeSantis said.

He added that it's not only exciting to see the team back in the Super Bowl, but it's also even more special to have them on our own turf at Raymond James Stadium.

Despite the struggles 2020 brought, governor DeSantis reminded us it was an incredible year for Tampa Bay sports, with the Lightning winning the Stanley Cup and the Rays making it to the World Series.

Even though the Chiefs will be a difficult team to beat, DeSantis is glad to have Tom Brady on our side.

"I'll take the G.O.A.T., and I'll take the Bucs, and I think they're gonna win the Super Bowl," the governor said.

You can join Gov. DeSantis in cheering on the Bucs this Sunday during Super Bowl LV on 10 Tampa Bay.