Devin White reports on first day of training camp for Bucs

After a tumultuous offseason where he requested a trade, star linebacker Devin White was ready to go for Day 1 of practice entering a contract year.

TAMPA, Fla. — Devin White wants a new contract.

He also wanted a trade so he could get a new contract.

Just one day before training camp practices began for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, head coach Todd Bowles and general manager Jason Licht could not say for certain if their star linebacker was going to step onto the field with his teammates on Day 1 Wednesday morning.

He did.

"He’s good, he’s in a great mindset, he’s in great shape – he had a good day," Bowles said.

Devin White has yet to speak with the media this offseason, but he has spoken through cryptic messages on his Instagram account.

In the end, actions speak louder than words.

No matter how unhappy he is with his contract situation, the Buccaneers have stated repeatedly they have no intentions of trading him. The former 2019 first-round pick also cannot slack off entering the final year of his rookie deal. That would not get him the money he desires in 2024. The Bucs organization would love nothing more than for White to prove this season he deserves the big bucks.

"I know he’s excited about showing us and showing the NFL world what kind of player he is capable of being," Licht said. "We’ll just have to see how it plays out, but I’m glad that he’s here and I know his teammates are. There’s nothing but love for Devin.”

For all intents and purposes, his teammates understand the business side of things and believe he was the same dude they have always known on the field.

"I think it was a huge thing that he was out there," second-year running back Rachaad White said. "He was just focused and honed in on his skills and the task at hand, which was to get better. It was great to see him."

Besides Devin White news, Shaquil Barrett, sporting his new No. 7 jersey, and Ryan Jensen were working out with the team. Wide receiver Russell Gage was also on the side doing sprints rehabbing from what Bowles is calling a lower extremity injury. He does not expect the injury, at this point, to be a cause for concern entering the season opener.

Overall, Day 1 goals for the head coach were pretty simple for his team.

"Have a lot of recall from the spring, obviously, get acclimated to the heat, and communication – that was the biggest thing we were going for," Bowles said. "I think we got that today. I think the tempo will pick up."

It will certainly pick up on Sunday when fans are allowed to watch the first open practice of training camp. Only media members and team personnel were privy to Wednesday's action.

"It is strange, but I think it is kind of good," seventh-year wide receiver Chris Godwin said. "It gives guys a chance to just get back into the flow of football and focus on their assignment, as opposed to performing in front of a group of people that they don’t know. Especially for our young guys like the rookies and guys that are on the team for the first time.”

After recording more than 100 catches and 1,000 yards last season, many believe Godwin took a step back in 2022 due to his decrease in yards after catch per reception (from 6.0 to 5.1) and touchdowns (from six to three). After having an offseason to get better, and not rehab, Godwin is excited for the opportunity to prove he has not lost a step.

"I would say overall my body is feeling so much better. It is the difference between feeling like you are in survival mode and being in a position to perform at a high level, recover and bounce back to do it again."

There are no grandiose takes to rattle off after Day 1. The quarterback battle needs more time to marinate before a true leader can emerge. If we had to pick a standout from the first practice though, it would probably be rookie Calijah Kancey who made his presence known multiple times in team drills on the defensive line.

"I think he’s a heck of a ballplayer, but there’s no pads on today," Bowles said. "Linemen can’t grab and we can’t hit and everything like that but he’s working and you can see he’s going to be a special player.”

The Buccaneers return to the practice field Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m. with practice expected to go 15 minutes longer than Day 1.