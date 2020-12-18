x
Bucs' Donovan Smith out of Sunday game vs. Atlanta after close contact with family member with COVID-19

Smith said he's in self-quarantine per the NFL's coronavirus protocols.
Credit: AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Donovan Smith (76) winces in pain after getting shaken up against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Donovan Smith, starting left tackle for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is now in self-quarantine after coming into contact with a family member who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Bucs shared a statement from Smith Friday morning. Smith said because of NFL protocols and the quarantine, he won't be in Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

"I wish I could be out there with my guys for this important game, but I understand and respect the protocols that have been put in place for the safety of our players, coaches and staff," Smith wrote.

