Bucs' Donovan Smith out of Sunday game vs. Atlanta after close contact with family member with COVID-19

Smith said he's in self-quarantine per the NFL's coronavirus protocols.

Donovan Smith, starting left tackle for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is now in self-quarantine after coming into contact with a family member who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Bucs shared a statement from Smith Friday morning. Smith said because of NFL protocols and the quarantine, he won't be in Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

"I wish I could be out there with my guys for this important game, but I understand and respect the protocols that have been put in place for the safety of our players, coaches and staff," Smith wrote.

