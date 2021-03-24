Donovan Smith agrees to 2-year extension, as Bucs finalize terms of 1-year deal with Ndamukong Suh

The extension of Smith frees up more than $10 million in cap space.

Offensive tackle Donovan Smith has agreed to a two-year, $31.8 million contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – and the deal includes $30 million guaranteed over the course of the next two seasons, writes ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

The 6-foot-6, 338-pound Smith protected legendary quarterback Tom Brady's blindside as the Bucs marched to victory in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.

Smith's extension frees up roughly $10.6 million in cap space, explains Greg Auman of The Athletic.

"His $14.2 million base salary is mostly converted to a bonus, dropping his cap number to $3.6 million with two voidable years," Auman added in a tweet.

Meanwhile, veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is also apparently staying with the Bucs, according to our colleagues at CBS Sports.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero says the five-time Pro Bowl DT is finalizing terms on a one-year deal worth $9 million fully guaranteed – and the agreement will include incentives.

"Entering Year 12, Suh has made an impact on and off the field in Tampa. Another big piece of the title team back to go for two," Pelissero tweeted.

Locked On Bucs co-host David Harrison says the Bucs have essentially brought back all of the starters from their playoff run, with the exception of Leonard Fournette who is reportedly considering his options.

