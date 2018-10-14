ATLANTA, Ga. -- Jameis Winston threw two touchdown passes in the first half of his return as the Bucs starting QB, but the Tampa Bay defense hasn't been able to find an answer for Matt Ryan and the Atlanta attack, as the Bucs trail the Falcons, 24-13 at the half.

Winston is 12 of 17 overall for 126 yards and the two scores, but has also thrown an interception.

Meanwhile, Ryan is 20 of 24 for 240 yards and two scores.

Winston took over for Ryan Fitzpatrick two weeks ago in the team's embarrassing 48-10 loss to the Chicago Bears. For Tampa Bay, the blowout loss marked the fizzling out of Fitzmagic, as Winston took over in the second half.

Tampa came into the game with a 2-2 record. Atlanta is 1-4.

