Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for four touchdowns and ran for another as the Bucs outscored New Orleans, 48-40, Sunday to start the season.

Fitzpatrick, starting in place of the suspended Jameis Winston, was 21 of 28 for 417 yards.

The 48 points were needed as New Orleans mounted a late rally that fell short. Drew Brees was 37 of 45 for 439 yards.

More details coming...

