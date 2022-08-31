Former Bucs player Steve White dies at 48, ex-NFL player announces

White was reportedly checked into treatment for Chronic Lymphocyctic Leukemia in April.

TAMPA, Fla. — Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Steve White has died at the age of 48, ex-NFL player Shaun King announced in a tweet.

According to Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud, White said in April that he was checking into the Moffitt Cancer Center to treat Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia.

"[White] always had an encouraging word for me when I was a young player with the Buccaneers," King said in his tweet.

The former Buccaneer played for Tampa Bay from 1996 to 2001 and also wrote about the sport for the sports blog SB Nation.

"My condolences go out to his wife, children, family and friends. The memories, the fun, the conversations will never be forgotten," Former NFL player Tyoka Jackson said in a tweet.