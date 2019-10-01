TAMPA, Fla. -- A day after hiring a new head coach, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have hired a new defensive coordinator, and he and the new coach are already familiar with each other.

Todd Bowles was hired by the Bucs on Wednesday, the team announced. He spent the last four seasons as head coach of the New York Jets.

Before that in 2013-14, Bowles was the defensive coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals, where he worked under Bruce Arians, the Bucs' new head coach.

There, Bowles won assistant coach of the year honors from the Pro Football Writers of America and the Associated Press in 2014.

He has also worked for the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys and the Miami Dolphins.

