TAMPA, Fla. — Football is a brotherhood.

So when former Buccaneer Gerald McCoy couldn’t make it to his son’s senior night at Tampa Catholic, his former teammates filled his shoes -- if only for a night.

“People don’t understand the type of brotherhood that sports can build,” McCoy said in an Instagram post. “In my time in the NFL I’ve grown to earn true brothers. And this is an example of that!!”

McCoy, who now plays for the Carolina Panthers, was traveling to San Francisco and had to miss the important night.

“Anybody who knows me knows how much I love my kids so to miss [Marcellus] Senior night really hurt me,” McCoy said. “But my brothers stepped in for me. I truly love these kats!! Family for life!! Its bigger than football!!”

A video McCoy shared shows a message from Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David, left tackle Donovan Smith, quarterback Jameis Winston and wide receiver Mike Evans who all showed up to support McCoy’s son Friday.

“We’re here supporting you, supporting Marcellus,” David said in the video. “We know you couldn’t be here and I know this is a big one for you. We wanted to be here to represent for you, man, let you know that we love you.

"We always appreciate you, you always part of the family."

