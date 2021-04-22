Former Buc, FSU linebacker Geno Hayes in hospice care at 33

ESPN reports Hayes was diagnosed with liver disease two years ago.

Former linebacker Geno Hayes, who played for Florida State University and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was moved into hospice care, according to ESPN. He's 33.

ESPN reports Hayes was diagnosed with liver disease two years ago. He has now been moved into hospice care at his family's home in Georgia.

Hayes' former high school coach Frankie Carroll told USA Today he visited Hayes at his mother's home and said he was fighting for his life.

Hayes talked to ESPN last month before he was hospitalized and said he was on a waiting list for a transplant. He said he had been put on that list in December after he had been hospitalized more than 20 times during the year, according to ESPN.

Hayes played for the Bucs from 2008 to 2011. He also played for the Chicago Bears in 2012 and Jacksonville Jaguars from 2013 to 2014.