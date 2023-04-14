Former Buccaneers star Gerald McCoy announces retirement

The six-time Pro Bowler announced his decision in a tweet while reflecting on the moment his name was called by Tampa Bay in the 2010 NFL Draft.

TAMPA, Fla. — After playing 11 seasons in the NFL, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Gerald McCoy announced Friday he's hanging up his cleats.

The six-time Pro Bowler announced his decision in a tweet while reflecting on the moment his name was called by Tampa Bay in the 2010 NFL Draft and concluded the video with a message saying, "Thank you."

In nine seasons with the Buccaneers, McCoy earned Pro Bowl honors in six straight seasons from 2012-2017.

"A Buccaneer great," the Buccaneers said in a tweet. "Congrats on your retirement...!"

In a video posted on the NFL's social media pages, the leagues thanked McCoy for his contributions to the game and credited him with starting the tradition of players hugging league commissioner Roger Goodell during the draft.

The former Buccaneer's third overall pick in 2010 was a workhorse during some of the darkest days in franchise history. Fans should expect him to be in the team's Ring of Honor someday.

Injuries got the best of the 35-year-old the last two years in the NFL, which forced his hand a little bit to retire.

The veteran defensive tackle was released from Tampa Bay after spending nine seasons with the franchise. He then made stops at Carolina in 2019 where he recorded five sacks, Dallas in 2020 but didn't get to play a game after suffering a ruptured right quadriceps before the start of the season and made a lone appearance in 2021 with Las Vegas due to another knee injury.