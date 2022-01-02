'You're not gonna find another Tom Brady': GM Jason Licht talks next steps for Bucs

Licht said Brady's retirement is something their front office has been preparing for.

TAMPA, Fla. — Now that Tom Brady has officially announced his retirement, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking for its next leader to take over the quarterback position.

General Manager Jason Licht said Tuesday during a Zoom conference call that while he doesn't want to share the team's exact plans, the Bucs have been planning for Brady's departure and that he believes they are in a good spot.

Tuning in from the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, Licht reiterated what head coach Bruce Arians already said — this off-season isn't a rebuild, but a reshaping of the Bucs' team for the 2022 season.

"It's something that we knew was going to happen at some time," Licht said. "It didn't completely shock us in the last 24 hours... we've been preparing."

Licht said while you can't get another Tom Brady, you can get a good player. And that's what the Bucs' front office is looking for.

The general manager didn't say if the team would be looking for another rookie quarterback or seeking a player from around the league but hinted that with free agency season coming up, anything is possible.

Kyle Trask, the rookie quarterback drafted to the Bucs in the 2021 NFL Draft didn't play one down during the regular season, but Licht said he was glad Trask was able to learn from one of the greatest players during his first year in the league.

Licht said he doesn't believe other players' futures with the team will be dependent on Brady's retirement. Key players who will become free agents this off-season include wide receiver Chris Godwin, center Ryan Jensen, running back Leonard Fournette, defensive back Carlton Davis, safety Jordan Whitehead, defensive lineman William Gholston and edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul.

Instead of Tuesday being a day of conversations about who will replace Brady, Licht said he wanted to celebrate the G.O.A.T.'s retirement announcement.

From the moment that Brady walked into the Bucs' facility, Licht said the legendary quarterback changed the atmosphere and instilled values in the team that will live on beyond his departure.

"We feel very fortunate that we got him," Licht said reflecting on Brady's introduction to the Buccaneers in 2020.