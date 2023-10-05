Chris Godwin embracing changes as Bucs offseason continues

Things are changing for Tampa Bay wide receiver Chris Godwin this season.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Most veteran Buccaneers players skip the voluntary organized team activities in May. However, Chris Godwin — entering his seventh NFL season — showed up at One Buc Place on Day 1 of OTAs.

One could argue that Godwin does not have to be at these optional practices. He is Tampa Bay's all-time second-leading receiver, only behind teammate Mike Evans. However, Godwin does not want to take an opportunity to work on his craft for granted. A year ago, taking the field was not a possibility as he was still rehabbing his ACL injury from the 2021 season.

"You kind of watch out the window and, you know, it's like you're a kid that got in trouble, and [you're] watching all your friends outside play and having fun," he said.

Godwin believes practicing at this point of the Bucs' offseason program is a blessing. Especially with numerous changes coming to him and the offense this season.

Tampa Bay will have a new starting quarterback. Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask are battling for the starting role after Tom Brady's retirement. The Bucs also have a new offensive coordinator in Dave Canales, who joined the team in February after serving as Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach. Canales envisions Godwin in a different role — lining up as an outside receiver.

It's not something the veteran receiver has done much of. In 2022, Godwin lined up as an outside receiver on just 27% of his snaps.

"It's an exciting task for me because... I get a different perspective," he said.

As for who will throw him the ball, Godwin admitted that it is different catching passes from quarterbacks not named Brady. However, he insisted that it is not weird and it is his job to do his best for whoever the quarterback is.

"I think we have a really good environment on our team right now. I think we're really just trying to pull the rope in the same direction," he said.