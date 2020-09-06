Gronk, Bucs replacing shed, football equipment destroyed in fire at Blake High School

Back on May 16, a shed that housed the football equipment for Blake High School was destroyed in a fire. Everything inside was a loss.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Rob Gronkowski are coming to the rescue of a local high school football team.

In a post on Twitter Tuesday, the Bucs said The Gronk Nation Youth Foundation and the Bucs Foundation are replacing it all!

"To the Blake High School Yellow Jackets you are getting a brand new storage unit and new football equipment to replace everything that was lost," said Rob Gronkowki in a video message.

A male juvenile confessed to setting the shed on fire and has been charged with two counts of second-degree arson and a single count of burglary, according to a news release.

