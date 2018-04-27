ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Many Bucs fans are likely asking themselves - Who is Vita Vea?

Vea, a defensive tackle from the University of Washington, was selected twelfth overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Bucs originally had the seventh pick, but traded with the Bills, as well as gave up their seventh round pick, so Buffalo could get Wyoming QB Josh Allen.

In return, Tampa Bay received the Bills' two second round picks.

So who is Vita Vea?

Here's an analysis from NFL.com:

Vea's tape can frustrating because he flashes star potential one series and then looks average the next. With that said, he's still very raw and should be judged by his ability rather than just his results as he should unlock his potential with more coaching. Vea has the size and power to play nose in an odd or even front and he could be targeted by 3-4 teams looking for dominant run defender on the end. He should work into a defensive line rotation immediately and has the ability to become a good NFL starter for years.

NFL.com also broke down Vea's strengths and weaknesses:

Strengths

NFL-worthy size with thick hips and powerful upper body

Can be very intimidating at point of attack

Able to overpower lighter guards and usually pummels centers when isolated on them

Has power to press blockers off of his frame and the hip rotation and flexibility to dislodge them

Also utilizes booming hump move that can topple blockers off their base as a pass rush counter

Able to grow roots and own his grass when pad level is right

Two-gap defender

Can punch, lock out, and locate the ball

Above average pursuit quickness for a big man

Able to shed blockers and range to down the line of scrimmage to squeeze running lanes and make tackles

Violent hands can clear hands from his frame or soften the blocker's edge when he's rushing the passer

Has serious bull-rush ability once he gains momentum early in rush

Still very raw with much more talent to unlock

Weaknesses

Loses his feet and hits the turf too often

Base and footwork can be compromised when he gets too far out over his toes

Has a tendency to allow pad level to rise too much during rep

Lacks feel for double teams and blocking schemes

Second block catches him off-guard and he often does not have hands in position to work against doubles

Initial get-off is below average

Heavy-stepper as a pass rusher

Doesn't have flexibility or foot quickness to win around the edge as pass rusher

Too quick to default to brute force over technique

Teams may view him as run down player only

