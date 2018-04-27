ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Many Bucs fans are likely asking themselves - Who is Vita Vea?
Vea, a defensive tackle from the University of Washington, was selected twelfth overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2018 NFL Draft.
The Bucs originally had the seventh pick, but traded with the Bills, as well as gave up their seventh round pick, so Buffalo could get Wyoming QB Josh Allen.
In return, Tampa Bay received the Bills' two second round picks.
So who is Vita Vea?
Here's an analysis from NFL.com:
Vea's tape can frustrating because he flashes star potential one series and then looks average the next. With that said, he's still very raw and should be judged by his ability rather than just his results as he should unlock his potential with more coaching. Vea has the size and power to play nose in an odd or even front and he could be targeted by 3-4 teams looking for dominant run defender on the end. He should work into a defensive line rotation immediately and has the ability to become a good NFL starter for years.
NFL.com also broke down Vea's strengths and weaknesses:
Strengths
- NFL-worthy size with thick hips and powerful upper body
- Can be very intimidating at point of attack
- Able to overpower lighter guards and usually pummels centers when isolated on them
- Has power to press blockers off of his frame and the hip rotation and flexibility to dislodge them
- Also utilizes booming hump move that can topple blockers off their base as a pass rush counter
- Able to grow roots and own his grass when pad level is right
- Two-gap defender
- Can punch, lock out, and locate the ball
- Above average pursuit quickness for a big man
- Able to shed blockers and range to down the line of scrimmage to squeeze running lanes and make tackles
- Violent hands can clear hands from his frame or soften the blocker's edge when he's rushing the passer
- Has serious bull-rush ability once he gains momentum early in rush
- Still very raw with much more talent to unlock
Weaknesses
- Loses his feet and hits the turf too often
- Base and footwork can be compromised when he gets too far out over his toes
- Has a tendency to allow pad level to rise too much during rep
- Lacks feel for double teams and blocking schemes
- Second block catches him off-guard and he often does not have hands in position to work against doubles
- Initial get-off is below average
- Heavy-stepper as a pass rusher
- Doesn't have flexibility or foot quickness to win around the edge as pass rusher
- Too quick to default to brute force over technique
- Teams may view him as run down player only
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.
Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.