AP source: Buccaneers, Texans agree to trade for guard Shaq Mason

TAMPA, Fla. — The Houston Texans have agreed to send the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a sixth-round draft pick for guard Shaq Mason and a seventh-round pick, a person familiar with the trade told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be announced until Wednesday.

Mason started 18 games for the Buccaneers at right guard last season after spending his first seven years in New England.

The Buccaneers cleared salary cap room last week by releasing left tackle Donovan Smith, running back Leonard Fournette and tight end Cameron Brate.

Mason gives the Texans another veteran presence on an offensive line that includes tackles Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard entering the final year of their contracts.

The 29-year-old Mason has started 115 games in his eight seasons.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio was New England’s director of player personnel when the team drafted Mason in the fourth round in 2015.

Mason's trade will save about $5 million in cap space for the Buccaneers, and half of that money looks could be going to another guard that the team has reportedly decided to re-sign.

On Monday, multiple reports indicated that Aaron Stinnie has re-signed with Tampa Bay on a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million.