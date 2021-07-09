How to download NFL OnePass, your digital key to NFL events

Bucs fans will need the app to access the NFL Kickoff Experience.

TAMPA, Fla — Sept. 9 marks the true beginning of the 2021 NFL season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys will face off this Thursday, and with that comes the NFL Kickoff Experience. Fans will be able to celebrate the start of the NFL season at the event presented by EA Sports Madden NFL 22.

The NFL Kickoff Experience starts at 12 p.m. on Sept. 9 at Julian B. Lane Park in Tampa, not far from Raymond James Stadium.

Admission is free, but fans will need to download the OnePass app on their mobile phones to access the party.

What is NFL OnePass?

This app is your digital key to unlock exclusive access and opportunities at NFL Events year-round.

By downloading the app, fans can see a schedule of player signings and appearances, access photos and videos from events, attend events like the NFL Kickoff Experience and receive alerts on the latest event information.

OnePass can also be used at other events such as Pro Bowl Experience, Super Bowl Experience, Draft Experience and more.

How do I download NFL OnePass?

As long as you are over the age of 18, fans can register by downloading the app in the Apple App Store or Google Play.

During registration, adults will have the opportunity to add up to 5 minors. If you forget to add a minor during registration, you do not need to re-register. Your personal QR code will be scanned multiple times based on how many minors accompany you to the event.

If you registered online before downloading the app, fans can "login" using their NFL account information.

What if I don't want to download the app?

Alternatively, if you don't download the app or can't find it in the app store, fans can register on www.nfl.com/onepass to receive their QR code. Registration remains free even without the app.

If users experience any issues with the OnePass app, you're asked to email OnePass@nfl.com or find a services booth on-site at the event.