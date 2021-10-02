How to watch the Bucs' Super Bowl boat parade

The socially-distant championship celebration is happening today at 1 p.m.

TAMPA, Fla — After defeating Kansas City 31-9 on Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially Super Bowl champions.

City leaders have been trying to figure out the safest way to ring in the historical win, especially after many mask-less celebrations were seen after the big game. They decided to take a note from fellow champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning, to hold a socially-distant boat parade.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV champion boat parade will set sail at 1 p.m. Wednesday on the Hillsborough River.

You are welcome to watch in-person along the Riverwalk as the Super Bowl champs sail from Armature Works to Sparkman Wharf. An ADA accessible area will be set up on the Riverwalk behind the Tampa Convention Center.

The city has provided the following parking options for fans:

Poe Garage and Tampa Convention Center Garage - Event flat fee rate of $10

Fort Brooke Garage and Pam Iorio Garage - $2 per hour

Palm Garage in Ybor - $1 per hour (visitors can catch the free TECO Streetcar to Downtown)

Surface lots - $1 per hour

Be sure to look out for road closures, and wear your mask, as they are required by a city executive order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

You can also join in the celebration via livestream on our 10 Tampa Bay app.

It will also be streaming on our Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube pages.

If you have a boat, you are welcome to watch from the water, but you will have to stay at least 50 feet from the official vessels and you can't join the Bucs along the parade route.

The waters along the parade route are actually considered a US Coast Guard Emergency Safety Zone, according to a release from the city.