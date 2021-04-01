How to watch the Bucs' Wild Card playoff game

Fans will have plenty of options to watch Saturday night's game vs. Washington.

TAMPA, Fla — The Bucs' 13-year playoff drought is over, and so is the long wait for Bucs fans to watch a playoff game. You'll have plenty of ways to watch Saturday night's Wild Card game against Washington, even if you don't have a TV at home.

TV

Of course, cable, satellite or over-the-air TV is still the most common way to catch an NFL playoff game. NBC is airing the Bucs-Washington matchup, so check your channel guide for your local station before game time.

Bars and Restaurants

Almost any bar or restaurant with TV service will be able to show the Bucs game. So find your favorite spot and join in! Just make sure you're socially distant from others and following other COVID-19 safety guidelines if you do go out to a watch party.

Streaming

More and more streaming services are offering live TV packages that include playoff games. The Bucs' game will be available on many platforms that didn't even exist the last time the Bucs made the postseason in 2007.

Hulu with Live TV carries the network stations that will air most NFL playoff games this year. Another service known as fuboTV is catered to sports fans, so every playoff matchup will be available there. Sling and YouTube TV also offer local channels, so you'll be good to go with those too. One big perk is that you can watch many of these services on your phone as well as on TV.

If you have NFL Game Pass, you won't be able to watch the game live there, but you'll be able to listen to live radio broadcasts. Game Pass subscribers will be allowed to watch full and condensed replays after each playoff game.

On to the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/QCPu5Iafrk — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 3, 2021

What, When and Where

What: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5) vs. Washington Football Team (7-9)

When: Saturday, Jan. 9, 8:15 pm

Where: FedExField, Landover, MD (no in-person attendance allowed)

What other people are reading right now: