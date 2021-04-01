How to watch the Bucs' Wild Card playoff game

TAMPA, Fla — The Bucs' 13-year playoff drought is over, and so is the long wait for Bucs fans to watch a playoff game. You'll have plenty of ways to watch Saturday night's Wild Card game against Washington, even if you don't have a TV at home.
TV
Of course, cable, satellite or over-the-air TV is still the most common way to catch an NFL playoff game. NBC is airing the Bucs-Washington matchup, so check your channel guide for your local station before game time.
Bars and Restaurants
Almost any bar or restaurant with TV service will be able to show the Bucs game. So find your favorite spot and join in! Just make sure you're socially distant from others and following other COVID-19 safety guidelines if you do go out to a watch party.
Streaming
More and more streaming services are offering live TV packages that include playoff games. The Bucs' game will be available on many platforms that didn't even exist the last time the Bucs made the postseason in 2007.
Hulu with Live TV carries the network stations that will air most NFL playoff games this year. Another service known as fuboTV is catered to sports fans, so every playoff matchup will be available there. Sling and YouTube TV also offer local channels, so you'll be good to go with those too. One big perk is that you can watch many of these services on your phone as well as on TV.
If you have NFL Game Pass, you won't be able to watch the game live there, but you'll be able to listen to live radio broadcasts. Game Pass subscribers will be allowed to watch full and condensed replays after each playoff game.
What, When and Where
What: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5) vs. Washington Football Team (7-9)
When: Saturday, Jan. 9, 8:15 pm
Where: FedExField, Landover, MD (no in-person attendance allowed)
- Your COVID-19 vaccine questions, answered: Do I need to be a Florida resident?
- Report: Trump asks Georgia election officials to 'find' 11,780 votes on call
- $5K reward offered for information to help locate remaining man after ATV runs over officer
- County-by-county COVID-19 vaccine information for Tampa Bay seniors
- Can Congress reject Electoral College votes?
- How to claim your missing $1,200 stimulus check
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter