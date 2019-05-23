TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have got their man.

The team signed free agent defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, who they were targeting after releasing Gerald McCoy this week.

Suh, a nine-year veteran, is a five-time Pro Bowl selection and five-time Associated Press All-Pro choice, three times as first team.

He was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft; McCoy was No. 3 in the same draft.

He has started all 142 regular season games he has played with the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins and L.A. Rams, the last 115 consecutively.

Last season with the Rams, Suh recorded 59 tackles, tied for second among defensive tackles, 4.5 sacks, four passes defensed and 19 quarterback hits.

