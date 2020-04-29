ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — When the Bucs drafted Jameis Winston first overall in the 2015 NFL Draft, the quarterback was expected to bring the franchise back to the playoffs.

Five seasons, 88 interceptions and no playoff appearances later – Winston is now a New Orleans Saint.

Winston and the Saints agreed to a one-year contract for the quarterback to backup future Hall of Famer Drew Brees. Winston went 28-42 with the Bucs setting franchise records in yards (19,373) and touchdowns (121). The quarterback led the NFL in passing in 2019 and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2015.

In 2018, Winston was suspended for the first three games of the season after an Uber driver accused Winston of groping her in Scottsdale, Arizona, in 2016.

Prior to playing for the Bucs, Winston played for Florida State, winning the 2013 National Championship and Heisman Trophy.

