Bucs' Jason Pierre-Paul picked for Pro Bowl team

Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul has been selected to the 2021 Pro Bowl team.
It's the third career selection for Pierre-Paul and the first with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And, it's the first since his back-to-back trips in 2011 and 2012 while he was with the New York Giants.
Pierre-Paul was acquired by the Bucs via trade in 2018. He's currently tied for eighth in the NFL with 30.5 sacks, according to the Bucs.
He also remains the only player in the NFL this season with 5.0 or more sacks and multiple interceptions.
The AFC-NFC Pro Bowl is on Jan. 31, 2021.
Find the full Pro Bowl roster here.
