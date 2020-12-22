x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Buccaneers

Bucs' Jason Pierre-Paul picked for Pro Bowl team

This is his third career selection and his first with the Bucs.
Credit: AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) celebrates after recoving a fumble by Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul has been selected to the 2021 Pro Bowl team.

It's the third career selection for Pierre-Paul and the first with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And, it's the first since his back-to-back trips in 2011 and 2012 while he was with the New York Giants.

Pierre-Paul was acquired by the Bucs via trade in 2018. He's currently tied for eighth in the NFL with 30.5 sacks, according to the Bucs.

He also remains the only player in the NFL this season with 5.0 or more sacks and multiple interceptions.

The AFC-NFC Pro Bowl is on Jan. 31, 2021. 

Find the full Pro Bowl roster here.

Related Articles

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter