TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing back a familiar face to shore up their defense heading into 2020 with the team announcing its re-signing of outside linebacker, Jason Pierre-Paul.

The Buccaneers said the two parties have reached a multi-year deal, but further details have not been released.

Pierre-Paul, a native Floridian and 10-year veteran, arrived in Tampa Bay via a trade from the New York Giants following the 2017 season.

In 2019, he notched 8.5 sacks in just 10 games, according to a press release from the Buccaneers. He also contributed 27 tackles and forced two fumbles.

Pierre-Paul has 21 sacks to his credit while dawning a Bucs uniform, the most by any player on the team, the press release goes on to say.

His 21 sacks over the past two seasons are also tied for 11th-most in the NFL during that time frame.

NFL.com reports that the Bucs may not have been the only team pursuing Pierre-Paul this offseason. The Baltimore Ravens were also making a bid for him.

Less than 24 hours before Tampa Bay resigned Pierre-Paul, they slapped the franchise tag on another essential part of their defense: Shaquil Barrett.

