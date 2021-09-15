Arians: Jordan Whitehead is 'full speed' ahead of Week 2

The starting safety missed the season opener due to a hamstring injury, Arians said.

TAMPA, Fla — Good news as the Bucs prepare for Week 2 against the Falcons.

Safety Jordan Whitehead is "full speed." Head Coach Bruce Arians said Wednesday. So far, "he's ready to go."

A week ago, Whitehead was out for the season opener due to a hamstring injury, Arians said.

After losing cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting for at least four weeks, Whitehead's return brings a little sunshine to the Buccaneer secondary. The only player that was limited Wednesday, the team reports, was outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul who is dealing with a hand injury.

Outside linebacker Shaq Barrett and wide receiver Antonio Brown were listed under "full participation" in this week's injury report. Pierre-Paul was listed under "limited participation" and Whitehead came back this week under "full participation."

On the other hand, the Falcons didn't have a single player on their injury report this week.

The Falcons lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, But going into this upcoming Sunday's game, Arians said Atlanta has "weapons."

"A lot of teams didn’t look good in the first week for whatever reason," Arians said. "Don’t put any stock in that. We know how good the Falcons are."

Including the Super Bowl victory, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady enters Week 2 with a record of 8-0 against the Falcons. If he keeps that going, Brady could become the sixth quarterback to go 9-0 or better against a single team, ESPN reports.