Lavonte David on Bucs' injured list ahead of Super Bowl LV

The linebacker did not practice Wednesday due to a hamstring injury.

TAMPA, Fla — With Super Bowl LV just 10 days away, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added Lavonte David to the injured list.

According to the Buccaneers website, the inside linebacker did not practice Wednesday due to a hamstring injury.

Other key players including wide receiver Antonio Brown and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul also did not practice, both due to knee injuries.

The 6-foot-1, 233-pound linebacker has played with Tampa Bay for nine consecutive seasons, originally selected by Tampa Bay in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft.