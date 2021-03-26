x
Buccaneers

Source: Leonard Fournette returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The re-signing of "Lombardi Lenny" means all Bucs 22 starters will be back for the upcoming season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (28) walks on the field before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

TAMPA, Fla. — The Buccaneers have managed to keep yet another member of the Super Bowl LV-winning team.

10 Sports' Grace Remington confirmed running back Leonard Fournette will return to Tampa Bay, per a source. The re-signing of "Lombardi Lenny" means all Bucs 22 starters will be back for the upcoming season.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, along with others, report Fournette has signed a one-year deal worth $3.25 million and a chance to make $4 million including incentives.

Fournette joined the Buccaneers last September, two days after the Jaguars let the running back walk. 

During his time in Tampa, Fournette scored six touchdowns, put up 367 rushing yards and started for the team across 13 games.

