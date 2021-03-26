Source: Leonard Fournette returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The re-signing of "Lombardi Lenny" means all Bucs 22 starters will be back for the upcoming season.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Buccaneers have managed to keep yet another member of the Super Bowl LV-winning team.

10 Sports' Grace Remington confirmed running back Leonard Fournette will return to Tampa Bay, per a source. The re-signing of "Lombardi Lenny" means all Bucs 22 starters will be back for the upcoming season.

I can confirm Leonard Fournette is returning to Tampa Bay. Lombardi Lenny is back, as are all 22 #GoBucs starters. — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) March 26, 2021

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, along with others, report Fournette has signed a one-year deal worth $3.25 million and a chance to make $4 million including incentives.

The full deal for the #Bucs and RB Leonard Fournette: It’s a 1-year deal worth $3.25M with a chance to make $4M including incentives. It took a while, but it ended as it should — with Fournette back in TB. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 26, 2021

Fournette joined the Buccaneers last September, two days after the Jaguars let the running back walk.

During his time in Tampa, Fournette scored six touchdowns, put up 367 rushing yards and started for the team across 13 games.