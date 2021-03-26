Source: Leonard Fournette returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. — The Buccaneers have managed to keep yet another member of the Super Bowl LV-winning team.
10 Sports' Grace Remington confirmed running back Leonard Fournette will return to Tampa Bay, per a source. The re-signing of "Lombardi Lenny" means all Bucs 22 starters will be back for the upcoming season.
NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, along with others, report Fournette has signed a one-year deal worth $3.25 million and a chance to make $4 million including incentives.
Fournette joined the Buccaneers last September, two days after the Jaguars let the running back walk.
During his time in Tampa, Fournette scored six touchdowns, put up 367 rushing yards and started for the team across 13 games.
- ‘We’re in a plateau’: Scientists warn Florida's COVID-19 cases could increase again soon as data levels out
- Gov. DeSantis lowering vaccine eligibility age to 40 starting Monday, 18 starting April 5
- 2 teens rescued after drifting more than a mile off Florida's coast
- School board fires Florida teacher for medical marijuana use
- Sea turtles may lose protection after end to dredging limits
- Tornado outbreak strikes Alabama, Georgia; at least 5 dead
- Rays 101: Your ultimate guide to jumping on the bandwagon this season
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter