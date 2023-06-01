Bucs' Leonard Fournette, Tom Brady auctioning jerseys to Damar Hamlin's foundation

"Today we are auctioning off our jersey all proceeds will be going to Damar fundraiser #3," Fournette said on Twitter.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers star running back Leonard Fournette announced on Twitter that he and Tom Brady are donating their jerseys to Damar Hamlin's fundraiser.

"Today we are auctioning off our jersey all proceeds will be going to Damar fundraiser #3," Fournette wrote.

The Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin has been at the forefront of recent news after going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday.

As of Friday, Hamlin is said to have made a "remarkable recovery" and is able to talk after having his breathing tube removed overnight, the Bills said in a tweet update. In a follow-up tweet, the Bills said that Hamlin even joined the Friday morning team meeting by FaceTime, and told them “love you, boys.”

The 24-year-old Hamlin was still listed Thursday in critical condition in the intensive care unit of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Aside from being able to communicate by writing, Hamlin was also been able to grip people’s hands.

“So we know that it’s not only that the lights are on. We know that he’s home. And it appears that all the cylinders are firing within his brain, which is greatly gratifying for all of us,” Dr. Timothy Pritts said. “He still has significant progress he needs to make, but this marks a really good turning point in his ongoing care.”

Hamlin’s recovery continues to trend in a positive direction after his heart stopped while making what appeared to be a routine tackle in the first quarter of a game against the Bengals on Monday night. The second-year player spent his first two days in the hospital under sedation to allow his body to recover, and on a ventilator to assist his breathing.