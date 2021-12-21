Buccaneers sign running back Le'Veon Bell

After several players were placed on injured reserve, the team is now welcoming the Pro Bowl star.

TAMPA, Fla — Ahead of Week 16, Le’Veon Bell is becoming a Buccaneer.

After a grueling Week 15 game against the Saints, the Bucs took multiple losses, with several players placed on injured reserve. With Bucs running back Leonard Fournette “likely” out for the regular season due to a hamstring injury, ESPN says, Bell will be a veteran option for the team.

The news was first reported by NFL reporter, Tom Pelissero.

Sources: The #Bucs are signing RB Le’Veon Bell, pending physical. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 21, 2021

Bell started his career playing college football at Michigan State. He would then go on to be drafted 48th overall by the Pittsburg Steelers in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Besides his run with the Steelers, Bell has also played for the New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, and most recently, the Baltimore Ravens.

The former Pro Bowl running back was released from the Ravens earlier this year after struggling in several games with the team. Bell averaged a career-worst 2.7 yards per carry and scored two touchdowns.