TAMPA, Fla. — A quarterback with a name familiar to many Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans will attend the team’s rookie minicamp as a tryout next month.

Vincent Testaverde, the son of former Buccaneers quarterback Vinny Testaverde, has received an invite to the two-day camp.

The camp is scheduled for May 10-11.

The younger Testaverde’s college coach at the University of Albany, Greg Gattuso, announced the news Sunday on Twitter. The Jesuit High School product started eight games in 2018 for Albany, throwing for 1,714 yards and 11 touchdowns while completing 53.4 percent of his passes.

The elder Testaverde played 21 seasons in the NFL before retiring in 2007. He played for the Buccaneers from 1987-1992.

