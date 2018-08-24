TAMPA, Fla. – The Detroit Lions spoiled the Tampa Bay Buccaneers perfect preseason, overcoming a 20-6 halftime deficit to rally back for a 33-30 win.

Peyton Barber started the Bucs rolling with a 14-year touchdown with 10:31 left in the first. The Lions answered with two field goals.

Bucs QB Jameis Winston extended the lead with a 10-yard pass to Chris Godwin, making it 13-6. Then Adam Humphries capped the 2nd by catching a 62-yard field goal attempt, then running 109 yards for a TD.

Before the start of the regular season, the Bucs will need to trim their roster from 90 to 53 players.

