Who are the highest-rated Bucs player in Madden NFL 24?

In recent days, the NFL has posted via social media the Top 10 highest-rated players in different positions in the popular football video game.

TAMPA, Fla. — There are lots of things for Buccaneers fans to be excited about in the near future.

Training camp begins next weekend, preseason starts next month and in September, the team will undergo its 2023 campaign.

The positive eagerness may make days feel long until those events begin, but in the meantime, here's something Tampa Bay fans can already know to get them even more pumped ahead of the new season.

EA Sports has officially dropped the ratings for this year's edition of the game -- Madden NFL 24.

For the first time since 2019, the Bucs will not have a quarterback whose rating is included in the Top 10 in that position -- the main reason being that Tom Brady announced his second retirement from the league back in February.

The only Tampa Bay players that were included in a Top 10 position were Tristan Wirfs, who ranked No. 4 in left guards with a 92 overall rating, Vita Vea, who ranked No. 8 in defensive tackles with an 88 overall rating, Antoine Winfield Jr., who ranked No. 8 in free safeties with an 87 overall rating, center Ryan Jensen, who ranked No. 5 in centers with an 87 overall rating and Lavonte David, who ranked No. 3 in middle linebackers with a 91 overall rating.

There were also some Bucs players who narrowly missed out on the Top 10 overall ratings in their specific positions, including Mike Evans ranked No. 11 in wide receivers with a 90 overall rating, Jamel Dean, ranked No. 16 in cornerbacks with an 85 overall rating, Shaquil Barret, ranked No. 12 in left outside linebackers with an 80 overall rating and Jake Camarda, ranked No. 15 in punters with a 76 overall rating.

All in all, for a team that is predicted to finish this season with a losing record, plenty of Bucs players were rated pretty high in Madden NFL 24.

Below are the Top 10 highest-rated players for Tampa Bay:

Tristian Wirfs — 92 overall rating Lavonte David — 91 overall rating Mike Evans — 90 overall rating Vita Vea — 88 overall rating Antoine Winfield Jr. — 87 overall rating Ryan Jensen — 87 overall rating Chris Godwin — 86 overall rating Jamel Dean — 85 overall rating Carlton Davis — 81 overall rating Ryan Neal — 81 overall rating

To see more ratings of Bucs players, or other players from different teams across the league, in Madden NFL 24, click here.

Next week, all Tampa Bay players on the current roster will report to One Buc Place for training camp ahead of the new season.