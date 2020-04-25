TAMPA, Fla. — It's the bromance that's taken over Tampa Bay -- Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are reunited as Buccaneers.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor just sent the football players a letter, welcoming them to the city. She says a proper welcome will have to wait until the city can lift coronavirus restrictions.

In the letter, Mayor Castor mentions Tom Brady's run-in with the law not long after moving to Tampa. She apologized and said having him booted from a downtown park during his workout wasn't a great first impression.

The mayor wrote "given my background in law enforcement, I couldn't help but have someone investigate the sighting of a G.O.A.T. running wild in one of our beautiful city parks. No harm - no foul, and thanks for being a good sport."

Parks are one of the many places with restrictions or closures to stop the spread of coronavirus. Brady and wife Gisele have already started supporting their new home, donating food to Feeding Tampa Bay during this pandemic.

Mayor Castor also welcomed Rob Gronkowski in her letter. The tight end retired from the New England Patriots last year but has decided to return to the NFL to play alongside his fellow former Patriot Tom Brady.

The mayor promises Gronk plenty of nightlife options in Tampa once social distancing is over, but reminds him "'No Shirt, No Shoes, No Service' is still in effect around here."

Mayor Castor ends her letter with a question -- "how can we help you guys win the Lombardi trophy in Super Bowl LV?"

Tampa is set to host Super Bowl 55. No NFL team has ever won the big game at their home stadium, and Mayor Castor wants to change that. She's also promising some big perks if they can pull it off.

"P.S. -- Tom, it's Tampa Bay. You win us a Super Bowl and we'll discuss Tampa Brady."

Read her full letter here:

