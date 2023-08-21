McLaughlin wins Bucs starting kicker job after team waives Blankenship

Rodrigo Blankenship missed two field goal kicks against the New York Jets during Saturday's preseason game.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — It may not be the most anticipated announcement Buccaneers fans want, but an important roster move has been made.

Chase McLaughlin will be Tampa Bay's kicker heading into the 2023 NFL Season after Rodrigo Blankenship was waived Monday afternoon, the team said.

Blankenship, who was brought in on the first day of mandatory minicamp in July to compete with McLaughlin for the starting kicker job, missed two field goals against the New York Jets during Saturday's preseason game.

The recent announcement does not come as a surprise after McLaughlin has made more field goals and been more consistent with his kicks during training camp.

McLaughlin has also made most of the kicks that were 40 yards or greater, something Blankenship struggled with throughout training camp and preseason.

"You’ve got to make them to be in it," head coach Todd Bowles said on Sunday following Tampa Bay's preseason victory against the Jets regarding Blankenship's performance.

Before he signed with the Bucs, McLaughlin had stints with Buffalo, Minnesota, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, New York and Cleveland.

He was brought in after Tampa Bay released former kicker Ryan Succop in March as a way to work to be salary-cap compliant for the 2023 season. He was with the franchise from 2020-22.

Bucs fans can see more of their new starting kicker in the team's final preseason game scheduled at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 inside Raymond James Stadium against the Baltimore Ravens. For ticket information, click here.