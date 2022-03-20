Buccaneers fans donate more than $40,000 to Mike Evans' foundation to thank him for contract restructure

Grateful fans made donations in $13 increments as a nod to the wide receiver's jersey number.

TAMPA, Fla. — Grateful Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans found a unique and heartwarming way to thank long-time wide receiver Mike Evans for restructuring his contract.

Following reports Evans adjusted his contract to free up cap space for the Tampa Bay area team, fans began donating $13 — in a nod to the wide receiver's jersey number — to the Mike Evans Family Foundation.

"Bucs are again restructuring receiver Mike Evans’ contract to free up additional cap space. Some of his $14 million base salary for 2022 converted to bonus as they work to re-sign more of his teammates. He’s done this several times on his current deal already," The Athletic's Greg Auman reports.

The $13 donation movement gained traction on March 18 with funds raised totaling up to more than $6,770.

"After news broke that Mike restructured his contract, fans decided to donate $13 to the Mike Evans Family Foundation to thank @MikeEvans13_ for all he does on and off the field. Over $6,770 raised so far! Thank you, Bucs fans! #M1K3FamFoundation #13for13," the foundation wrote in a tweet.

After news broke that Mike restructured his contract, fans decided to donate $13 to the Mike Evans Family Foundation to thank @MikeEvans13_ for all he does on and off the field. Over $6,770 raised so far! Thank you, Bucs fans! #M1K3FamFoundation #13for13 pic.twitter.com/cAKcNIZN6i — Mike Evans Family Foundation (@MikeEvansFamil1) March 18, 2022

Fast forward nearly 24 hours later and the Mike Evans Family Foundation says the donation total has climbed to more than $40,000 raised. Since 2017, the Mike Evans Family Foundation has focused on "empowering youth, encouraging education and taking a stand against domestic violence."

"Thank you, Bucs fans! You've always been supportive of me and my family during our time in Tampa, and we appreciate you. Now you all have come out and supported our foundation in a big way, and we will make sure that it's all put to good use in the community," a statement from Evans via his foundation reads.

The Mike Evans Family Foundation also awards scholarships to students who otherwise may not have had the opportunity to attend college.