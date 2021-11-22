Mike Evans sets new all-time Buccaneers touchdown record

Evans' 72nd touchdown came in the third quarter of Monday's game against the Giants.

TAMPA, Fla. — For eight seasons, Mike Evans has been the heart of Tampa Bay's receiving core. And, during a Monday Night Football game against the New York Giants, Evans took his spot among the greats in franchise history.

In the third quarter of Monday's game, Evans caught his 72nd career touchdown - the most touchdowns caught by any Bucs receiver in franchise history.

The red zone pass from another football great, Tom Brady, helped Evans move past Mike Alstott for the record. It's Evans' 10th touchdown of the season.