Mike Evans nominated for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award for second time

The winner will be announced at NFL Honors During the Week of Super Bowl LV.

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers named star wide receiver Mike Evans as its nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, presented by Nationwide, recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.

This isn't the first time Evans was honored with a nomination for the award. He was the Bucs' nomination last year as well.

“I’m humbled to be considered for such a prestigious award,” Evans said. “There are so many NFL players and athletes who pay it forward and are committed to making a difference in their communities – I’m just proud to do my part.”

Evans has been helping the Tampa Bay community and his home town of Galveston since he joined the league in 2016.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began sweeping the nation, Evans jumped in to help, committing $100,000 from the Mike Evans Family Foundation to support United Way Suncoast and the Galveston community to help with relief efforts.

As a nominee, Evans will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season in recognition of his accomplishments on and off the field.

The winner will be announced at NFL Honors During the Week of Super Bowl LV.

You can read more about Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award here.

What other people are reading right now:

