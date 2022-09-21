Mike Evans to miss Packers game as NFL upholds one-game suspension

Evans was ejected from the Sunday game after a confrontation with New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is set to miss out on his team's game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday after the NFL upheld his one-game suspension appeal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Per multiple reports, the Bucs submitted an appeal to Evans' suspension on Tuesday in hopes that the star player can participate in this weekend's game, especially after the injuries Tampa Bay has suffered so far early in the season.

The suspension comes after Evans violated "unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules," the league stated on Monday. Evans was ejected from the Sunday game after a confrontation with New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

Evans has already had a couple of other on-field altercations with Lattimore, which occurred in the 2017 and 2020 seasons.

The suspension for the four-time Pro Bowler also includes the player to be sidelined without pay and he allegedly violated another rule which prohibits any act that is "contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship," according to the NFL.

With Evans now officially sidelines, Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady will head into the Packers game with limited receivers as Chris Godwin and Julio Jones continue to recover from their injuries.

Both Godwin and Jones have yet to be officially ruled out for the team's home opener, but there may be more optimism for Jones as he was sidelined against the Saints in a game-time decision. Whereas Godwin did not participate in any practice sessions last week and may be out for another week as he recovers from a hamstring injury that he suffered in Week 1.

If the duo is not given the green light to play, Brady will have to rely on wide receivers Breshad Perriman, Russell Gage and Scotty Miller to come up with some big plays to take down Aaron Rodgers and company.

The Bucs also signed free agent Cole Beasley to the practice squad to provide even more depth in the receiver position.