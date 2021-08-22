Titans coach Mike Vrabel tests positive for COVID-19 after spending time with Bucs

It's unclear what impacts this may have on the defending Super Bowl champs.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tennessee Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be in quarantine pending further testing.

The 46-year-old announced the news Sunday during a Zoom call with sports journalists who he was originally expected to meet with in person.

Speaking remotely, Vrabel told reporters he had a sore throat and an earache. He said he went to the team headquarters Sunday morning to be tested, and the result came back positive.

The Titans beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-3 on Saturday night after a pair of joint practices in Tampa on Wednesday and Thursday. The Titans only returned to Nashville on Saturday night, writes ESPN Host Dianna Russini.

As ESPN's Jenna Laine points out, Vrabel spent a good chunk of time talking with Bucs quarterback Tom Brady last week during the joint practices.

Photos show Vrabel chatting with Brady and Bucs Head Coach Bruce Arians ahead of Saturday's preseason game.

"The health of everyone involved is what's most important," Vrabel said.

Vrabel was vaccinated this spring against COVID.

It's not year clear what impacts this situation may have this week on the Bucs.