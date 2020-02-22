TAMPA, Fla. — He was an essential part of building one of the best Tampa Bay Buccaneers defenses of all time and now he’s being inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor.

Monte Kiffin was the team’s defensive coordinator for 13 seasons. He is the longest-tenured coach in the team’s history. During his time with the Bucs, he ranked in the top 10 yards allowed 11 times and, in the points, allowed 12 times.

Kiffin will be the 14th person inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor at Raymond James Stadium.

