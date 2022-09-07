Here's how much a Bucs game could cost a family of 4 this season

Bookies.com calculated the cost of attending NFL games at each individual stadium.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans and their families might already know: You're likely breaking the bank to see your favorite team play at Raymond James Stadium.

A recent study shows that when considering the costs of tickets, parking, beverages and food, the Bucs rank No. 2 among the most expensive games to attend in 2022, Axios Tampa Bay first reported.

Bookies.com calculated the cost of attending NFL games at each individual stadium for a family of four — that's four cheap tickets, lot parking, two 16-ounce beers, two 20-ounce sodas and four hot dogs.

Ranked No. 1 is the San Francisco 49ers with the Super Bowl LV champs following close behind.

Here's the breakdown of the costs and what the totals look like per game:

No.1: San Francisco 49ers

Cheapest ticket (x4): $888.89

Lot parking: $85

16oz beer (x2): $23

20oz soda (x2): $9.45

Hot dogs (x4): $22

Total: $1,028.34

No. 2: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cheapest ticket (x4): $868.44

Lot parking: $25

16oz beer (x2): $17.25

20oz soda (x2): $11

Hot dogs (x4): $26

Total: $947.69

And coming in as No. 3 was the Kansas City Chiefs adding up to a total of $819.20.

The average for the NFL is found right in between the costs of the Miami Dolphins and the Seattle Seahawks.

NFL Average:

Cheapest ticket (x4): $438.88

Lot parking: $45.23

16oz beer (x2): $19.11

20oz soda (x2): $10.61

Hot dogs (x4): $22.88

Total: $536.77

What NFL team is the cheapest to go watch? According to the calculations, the Arizona Cardinals are the most cost-efficient team to go see throw the football around.

No. 32: Arizona Cardinals

Cheapest ticket (x4): $169

Lot parking: $15

16oz beer (x2): $16.25

20oz soda (x2): $9.80

Hot dogs (x4): $18

Total: $228.05

To look at the full list of NFL teams, click here.

The Bucs are set to play at home Sunday, Sept. 25 against the Green Bay Packers. Fans who are wanting to go may want to quickly grab the remaining tickets. On Ticketmaster, only certain sections are still remaining for the general ticket price of $299 each.