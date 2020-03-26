TAMPA, Fla — Ndamukong Suh is staying in.
He started all 16 games last season for the Buccaneers, and he holds the record for the most consecutive starts among the NFL’s defensive linemen – 131.
The team announced Thursday that it re-signed Suh to another one-year deal. According to ESPN, it’s an $8 million contract.
Suh certainly made his presence known last year on the field, scoring 41 tackles, 14 quarterback hits, four fumble recoveries and four passes defended.
He also returned two fumbles for touchdowns.
RELATED: Tom Brady vows to make Buccaneers the best they can be
RELATED: Tampa Bay Buccaneers announce new team uniforms
RELATED: Will there be a clearer future for Jameis Winston?
RELATED: Buccaneers become first NFL team to establish scholarship for female high school football players
What other people are reading right now:
- $2 trillion coronavirus deal: Who will get stimulus checks and when?
- Hillsborough County moves closer to a stay-at-home order
- COVID-19 in Florida: Pinellas County issues shelter-in-place order
- Stay-at-home vs shelter-in-place: Here's what they mean
- 'Top Chef Masters' star Floyd Cardoz dies from coronavirus complications
- This interactive map shows coronavirus cases in Florida
- Coronavirus resources: Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19