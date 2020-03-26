TAMPA, Fla — Ndamukong Suh is staying in.

He started all 16 games last season for the Buccaneers, and he holds the record for the most consecutive starts among the NFL’s defensive linemen – 131.

The team announced Thursday that it re-signed Suh to another one-year deal. According to ESPN, it’s an $8 million contract.

Suh certainly made his presence known last year on the field, scoring 41 tackles, 14 quarterback hits, four fumble recoveries and four passes defended.

He also returned two fumbles for touchdowns.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers nose tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) rushes in against Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom (63) during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. The Falcons won the game 28-22 in overtime. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

AP

