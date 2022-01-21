Bucs looking for redemption against Rams in NFC Divisional Round

The Los Angeles team handed the Bucs their first loss of the season in Week 3.

TAMPA, Fla. — Come Sunday, there's more on the line for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers than moving closer to its goal of becoming back-to-back Super Bowl champs.

Redemption will also be the name of the game as the Bucs look for a re-match against the Rams after suffering a disappointing 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles team in Week 3. The loss was also the Bucs' first of the season.

The only difference this time? The Divisional Round will take place on the Buccaneers' home turf.

"We got the rematch at home like we wanted and hopefully the outcome can be different this time around," wide receiver Mike Evans said.

The Bucs will head into Sunday on a high after crushing the Eagles 31-15 during the Wild Card Round. But so too will the Rams who put up a similar 34-11 to knock the Arizona Cardinals out of the race.

“They’ve added some more pieces and they run the ball well. They’re running the ball more than they did back then," head coach Bruce Arians said, "Defensively, they’re playing as [well] as anybody in the league right now.”

Tampa Bay will also be nursing a handful of injuries with Ronald Jones being ruled out with an ankle injury. Joining him on the sidelines is also Breshad Perriman who will not play Sunday due to a hip/abdomen-related injury.

Injured players deemed "questionable" to hit the field against the Rams are: Cyril Grayson, Ryan Jensen, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Jason Pierre-Paul and Tristan Wirfs.

Jensen and Wirfs were able to get in on the action during practice Friday with Arians saying the two were "progressing nicely."

"Yeah, they both moved around in the individual drills. We didn't put them in any team stuff so they wouldn't get tripped or anything," Arians said. "It's still 48 hours [away] and they're progressing nicely."

As sports fans have come to know well over the years, the past never dictates the present when it comes to sports. This is just an opportunity to change the narrative moving forward.

The Rams will face Brady and the Bucs at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, inside Raymond James Stadium.