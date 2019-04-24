NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The 2019 NFL Draft begins Thursday and runs through Saturday.

Barring a trade, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have six picks in this year’s draft, including the fifth, 39th, 70th, 107th, 145th and 215th selections.

Not sure which order the teams are picking? Click or tap here

The team will likely try to improve its defense, specifically the pass rush and secondary.

This year’s draft is considered deep with defensive linemen, including Ohio State’s Nick Bosa, Alabama’s Quinnen Williams, Mississippi State’s Montez Sweat, Kentucky's Josh Allen, Florida State’s Brian Burns, Houston’s Ed Oliver, Mississippi State’s Jeffery Simmons and Michigan’s Rashan Gary. Also, don’t forget Clemson products Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence.

While the Buccaneers are transitioning to 3-4 defensive front under defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, they could also look to replace linebacker Kwon Alexander, who signed with the San Francisco 49ers in the offseason.

Some experts believe the Buccaneers will select LSU linebacker Devin White with the fifth overall selection. White ran a 4.42 in the 40-yard dash and has a 39.5-inch vertical leap.

The Buccaneers cut 10-year veteran Mitch Unrein in the offseason and former first-round pick Gerald McCoy could be next. McCoy, 31, is due to make $13 million in the 2019 season.

Last year, the Buccaneers drafted Carlton Davis and M.J. Stewart in the second round. Stewart is moving to safety this year. Davis looks to compete for a starting job opposite fellow cornerback Vernon Hargreaves.

The Buccaneers have selected Hargreaves, tight end O.J. Howard and defensive tackle Vita Vea with their first-round picks the last three years.

