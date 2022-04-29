NFL Draft 2022: Buccaneers up first in Round 2

Tampa Bay now has eight picks heading into the next two days of the draft after trading with Jacksonville.

TAMPA, Fla. — Day one of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas saw 22 out of 32 teams select players to add to their roster for the upcoming season.

For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it was the first time since 1998 the team decided to trade out their first-round selection. The pick went to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who had the number one overall pick and selected defensive end Travon Walker from the University of Georgia.

In return, the Buccaneers are receiving picks number 33, 106 and 180.

They will be the first team on the board to select a player heading into day two of the draft with the 33rd overall pick, barring any other trades.

Rounds two and three begin at 7 p.m. on Friday and are followed by rounds four through seven starting at noon on Saturday.

Tampa Bay will now have a total of eight selections in the remaining days, and there are still highly-rated players who have not yet been picked.

With the unknown return status of defensive linemen Ndamukong Suh, Travis Jones from the University of Connecticut and Perrion Winfrey from the University of Oklahoma are two players to keep an eye on if the Buccaneers choose to head in that direction.

No tight end was selected in the first round of the draft, but Tampa Bay might look into that since there is still no word if Rob Gronkowski will return to the team.

Tight end Trey McBride from Colorado State University could be a possible replacement and someone to watch heading into day two.

Since Tampa Bay is one of the few teams with few holes to fill in their roster, they could head in the direction of selecting players for squad depth, including the secondary and offensive line that suffered injuries last season.

The Buccaneers now have the following picks: