The Buccaneers have now been awarded the top spot four years in a row, and eight in the last 10 seasons.

TAMPA, Fla. — The National Football League's yearly Voice of the Fan report for the 2021 season voted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as number one in overall customer service experience and stadium technology.

The technology installed in recent seasons at Raymond James Stadium, including enhanced 5G highspeed wireless access points, mobile ticketing and cashless payments, is deemed as the most important category to award a football team with the best overall fan experience. It was also a key reason to have the stadium host Super Bowl 55, in which Tampa Bay won and became the first team to win the championship in their home stadium.

"Our priority is always to exceed the expectations of our season pass members every time they attend an event at Raymond James Stadium," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "These top rankings in key categories are a source of great pride for our organization, but we are never satisfied with those accomplishments. Our commitment to continually improving all areas of the stadium experience remains as strong as ever."

Buccaneers season ticket members, along with the other teams' season ticket holders, were surveyed as part of the study to conduct the Voice of the Fan report and analysis. More than a thousand match attendees were part of the study, stated on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers website.

In previous years, Tampa Bay has notched the top rank in best overall customer service in 2012-13, 2015, 2017-20. The football team has also placed no. 1 for stadium technology in three of the last five years.

The Buccaneers are scheduled to play eight games at Raymond James Stadium for the 2022 NFL season, including matchups against Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams and runners-up Cincinnati Bengals.