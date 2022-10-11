NFL matches Bucs' Carl Nassib's $100K donation to The Trevor Project

This is the second consecutive year the NFL matched Nassib's $100,000 donation.

TAMPA, Fla — The National Football League renewed its support for The Trevor Project on National Coming Out Day Tuesday and matched Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Carl Nassib's donation of $100,000 to the organization.

The Trevor Project is the world's largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for LGBTQ+ young people.

"The NFL will work collaboratively with The Trevor Project on programming, training and more as a part of the league's ongoing effort to create a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive organization," the NFL said in a report Tuesday.

"We're extremely proud to continue our partnership with The Trevor Project and work alongside them to expand our efforts around inclusivity and to continue to strengthen our relationship with the LGBTQ community," said Jonathan Beane, Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer of the NFL.

The NFL matched the donation by Nassib as part of the NFL Foundation's partnership with the organization. Nassib became the first active player in the NFL to come out as gay and donated $100,000 back in 2021. The NFL matched his 2021 donation then and again in 2022.

Nassib came out as gay in June 2021 in a video he posted to his Instagram account. The NFL player said he wasn't doing it for attention.