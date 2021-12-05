NFL 'Power Rankings' for Week 1 put the Buccaneers on top

Will the reigning Super Bowl champs hold on to the Lombardi Trophy?

TAMPA, Fla. — The Buccaneers are getting ready to defend their title as champions and the NFL's Week 1 "Power Rankings" have the team claiming the top spot.

Coming in at No. 1, the NFL Network's Dan Hanzus says the time for predicting a decline from quarterback Tom Brady is over "since standard logic doesn't hold with the man."

The writer and "Around the NFL" podcast host gave the Bucs the top spot because he finds that putting another NFC team ahead of the reigning champs, especially ones who became the first-ever team to win at home, means "you're simply trying too hard."

Hanzus predicts the following teams will round out Week 1's top five:

No. 2: Kansas City Chiefs

No. 3: Buffalo Bills

No. 4: Green Bay Packers

No. 5: Baltimore Ravens

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could take a page out of the Tampa Bay Lightning's book and secure back-to-back Super Bowl championships this year, especially since the team is returning all 22 starters.