Tom Brady invited to the NFL Pro Bowl...again

Brady has played in 14 Pro Bowls, but this will be his first representing the Buccaneers.

TAMPA, Fla. — We already knew he was the G.O.A.T., but now Tom Brady can add another achievement to his never-ending list.

With more Super Bowl rings than any player or franchise in NFL history, the star quarterback now has the most Pro Bowl invitations of all time.

On Monday, the NFL announced five players who have been invited to the 2022 Pro Bowl. The announcement was revealed Monday morning on Las Vegas billboards.

It’s no surprise that Tom Brady made the list for the 15th time. According to the Buccaneers, Brady had been previously tied for most invitations with tight end Tony Gonzalez, quarterback Peyton Manning, offensive lineman Bruce Matthews, and defensive tackle Merlin Olsen – all of who are in the Hall of Fame.

This announcement comes two days before the entire NFC and AFC rosters are revealed. We could expect to see more Buccaneers on the list.

When it comes to the Pro Bowl, the Buccaneers don’t disappoint. According to the team, Brady is the fifth Tampa Bay quarterback to earn a Pro Bowl spot. The last time the Bucs had a player in the Pro Bowl was when rookie Jameis Winston received the honor in 2015. Other recipients include Trent Dilfer in 1997, Brad Johnson in 2002, and Jeff Garcia in 2007.

This year’s invitation is well-earned. In a win against New England in week four of the 2021 season, Brady overtook Drew Brees as the league’s all-time leader in passing yards. 10 weeks later in a victory over the Buffalo Bills, Brady also claimed the NFL’s career completions record, another title once held by Brees.

Brady is no stranger to the Pro Bowl. In more than 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, Brady earned a spot a whopping 20 times, including 10 consecutive picks between 2009 and 2018. However, he did not earn an invite in his first season with the Bucs, despite leading the team to the playoffs for the first time in 13 years. The 2020 Pro Bowl only extended one invitation to outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul.

With a strong 2021 season, that could change. However, we’ll have to wait until later this week to find out.

Other 2022 Pro Bowl invitees include Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp, Indianapolis Colts’ Jonathan Taylor, and Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce.

The NFL also announced the players who received the most votes for invitations to the Pro Bowl. Those include Colts’ Jonathan Taylor, San Francisco 49ers’ Nick Bosa, and Kyle Juszczyk, and Dallas Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs.