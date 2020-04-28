NFL: Tom Brady’s visit to coach’s house didn’t violate league rules

Questions were raised about whether the Bucs’ new quarterback broke offseason work rules by meeting with the team’s offensive coordinator.

TAMPA, Fla — At first, his visit to a coach’s house got national attention because of an awkward mix-up.

Tom Brady walked right into a stranger’s house, thinking it belonged to the Tampa Bay Buccaneer’s offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

It happened last week, and the six-time Super Bowl Champ was quick to laugh it off. Even Tampa Mayor Jane Castor joined in on the light-hearted Brady-shaming because that wasn’t his first misstep since coming to town.

Earlier, police caught him working out in a park that’s closed because of the coronavirus.

But, it’s the sit-down with the coach that raised questions about whether Brady broke NFL rules. According to CBS Sports, the league’s collective bargaining agreement prohibits players from holding meetings, looking at a playbook or pretty much talking about football at all during the off-season.

CBS Sports reports other teams are concerned Brady got a jump start on learning a new offense, giving him an advantage over every other player in the NFL.

But, the league disagrees.

"It was a brief personal visit and Tom picked up the playbook," NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told the NFL Network.

Even if the league had determined Brady broke the rules, CBS Sports reports the most likely punishment would have been a fine.

Brady just signed a 2-year $50 million contract with the Bucs.

What other people are reading right now: