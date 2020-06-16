Bucs release first photos of Tom Brady in team uniform

The six-time Super Bowl champ signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on March 20.

It's the moment football fans have been waiting for: Tom Brady in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform.

The Bucs tweeted the first-look photos Tuesday afternoon.

Six-time Super Bowl champ and former New England Patriots quarterback Brady shook up the sports world on March 20 when he signed with the Bucs.

In an Instagram post of him signing his Bucs contract, Brady wrote: Excited, humble and hungry ...if there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that...you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day.

He also thanked the Bucs for giving him the opportunity "to do what I love to do."

Now, almost three months later, fans are finally seeing the record-breaking player in his new red and pewter Bucs uniform.

